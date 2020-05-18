Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on President Trump’s Firing of the State Department Inspector General

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on President Trump’s firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick:

“This President continues to believe he is above the law and oversight, emulating many of the foreign autocrats America has opposed throughout its history. This latest action on Friday - firing the State Department’s independent watchdog in order to thwart investigations into misuse of tax dollars and other abuses by the Trump Administration - ought to alarm all who believe government officials should be held to account for wrongdoing. This firing is all the more troubling because it appears to be part of a broader effort by the President to target inspectors general – public servants working on behalf of American taxpayers – and to undermine oversight of his Administration.

“I join in condemning the Inspector-General’s dismissal and support a full inquiry into the actions of the President and Secretary Pompeo. I expect State Department officials to comply in full with the request for documents and information made by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The American people deserve answers.”

