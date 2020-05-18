Hoyer Statement on President Trump’s Firing of the State Department Inspector General
“This President continues to believe he is above the law and oversight, emulating many of the foreign autocrats America has opposed throughout its history. This latest action on Friday - firing the State Department’s independent watchdog in order to thwart investigations into misuse of tax dollars and other abuses by the Trump Administration - ought to alarm all who believe government officials should be held to account for wrongdoing. This firing is all the more troubling because it appears to be part of a broader effort by the President to target inspectors general – public servants working on behalf of American taxpayers – and to undermine oversight of his Administration.
“I join in condemning the Inspector-General’s dismissal and support a full inquiry into the actions of the President and Secretary Pompeo. I expect State Department officials to comply in full with the request for documents and information made by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The American people deserve answers.”