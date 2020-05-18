Armin Lear Releases “Doc Springer’s” WARRIOR

New Book on How to Support Those Who Protect Us Now Available; Needs of Veterans and First-Responders in the Spotlight

BOULDER, CO, USA, May 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In WARRIOR, Shauna Springer, PhD delivers insights on how to support the people who protect us from threats to our safety—whether they are on a battlefield or in a hospital isolation ward. “Doc Springer”, as she is known to countless military veterans, takes us close to the struggles of our bravest citizens during and after they face traumatic challenges. She draws from the experiences of our warfighters to help us understand true courage and the bonds of love that keep all of us in the fight.“Our military, as well as heroes on the front line in a health emergency, are expected to make life and death decisions in a high-risk, fluid situation with limited time, limited information, and limited control over outcomes,” Dr. Springer notes. “The burden of this responsibility weighs a thousand pounds—we owe them intelligent, practical, and effective support.”A graduate of Harvard University, Shauna Springer, PhD is the Chief Psychologist for Stella Center and one of the nation’s leading experts on PTSD and Trauma. What she has learned from more than a decade at the extremesfrom working with our nation’s warriors and their familiescan help all of us navigate this time of unknowns. She co-hosts a weekly podcast in collaboration with Military Times and her work has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS Radio, Forbes, Washington Post, US News and World Report, Business Insider, and Military Times.About Armin Lear Press Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 25 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia.TITLE WarriorSUBTITLE How to Support Those Who Protect UsAUTHOR Shauna Springer, PhDISBN 9781732167810 (print)9781732167827 (eBook)PUB DATE May 18, 2020