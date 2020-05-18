IMF Executive Board Concludes Second Review Under Armenia’s Stand-By Arrangement and Augments Access to Address the Impact of COVID-19

May 18, 2020

The IMF Executive Board decision allows an immediate release of US$280 million for Armenia.

The augmentation of access will help the authorities contain short-term risks and will provide resources to meet the urgent human and economic implications of COVID-19 pandemic.

To preserve macroeconomic stability, the authorities’ have taken a number of measures to mitigate the near-term impact of COVID-19 and remain committed to continued economic reform aimed at lifting inclusive and resilient growth and safeguarding social spending.

Washington, DC – The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the second review of the Republic of Armenia’s performance under the program supported by the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). Armenia’s three-year SBA of SDR 180 million (about US$248 million), equivalent to 139.75 percent of Armenia’s quota in the IMF, was approved by the IMF’s Board on May 17, 2019 (see Press Release No. 19/173).

The Executive Board also approved the authorities’ request to augment access under Armenia’s SBA arrangement by 100 percent of quota (SDR 128.80 million or about US$175 million), bringing overall access under the SBA arrangement to SDR 308.8 million (around 240 percent of Armenia’s quota). The augmentation and completion of the review will make SDR205.94 million (about US$280 million) immediately available.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of global financial conditions have disrupted Armenia’s above-trend growth and favorable economic conditions. The near-term outlook has significantly weakened, with fiscal and current account deficits widening considerably this year. The Fund’s financial support will help Armenia meet these challenges, including the urgent social and economic implications of COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the Executive Board discussion, Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, made the following statement:

“Following a strong performance in 2019, the Armenian economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has proactively responded to the crisis, adopting widespread containment measures while supporting vulnerable individuals and firms in the most affected sectors.

The fiscal deficit is projected to widen considerably in 2020, reflecting the impact of the cycle on revenues and higher current spending for healthcare and economic support to vulnerable households and firms. The authorities are committed to pursuing their medium-term goal of debt sustainability once the crisis abates, and public debt is expected to decline over the medium-term in line with Armenia’s fiscal rule, while maintaining space for investment and social spending.

The Central Bank of Armenia responded to the crisis by balancing its mandates for price and financial stability. To support the economy, the central bank lowered its policy rate and ensured ample market liquidity. It also intervened to limit excessive exchange rate volatility.

Implementation of the authorities’ reform agenda will bolster sustainable and inclusive growth. This includes efforts to establish a holistic anti-corruption framework, improve the business climate and support small and medium-sized enterprises, and strengthen the health and education sectors.

The augmentation of access under the Stand-by Arrangement will provide much needed support, allowing the authorities to mitigate the pandemic and support affected households and businesses.”

Table 1. Armenia: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2017–25 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Act. Act. Act. Proj. National income and prices Real GDP (percent change) 7.5 5.2 7.6 -1.5 4.8 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Final consumption expenditure, Contrib. to Growth 7.4 4.1 8.8 1.2 1.5 1.8 1.8 1.5 1.9 Gross fixed capital formation, Contrib. to Growth 1.5 0.7 0.8 0.0 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.6 Changes in inventories, Contrib. to Growth 1.1 3.8 -1.7 -2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net exports of goods and services, Contrib. to Growth -1.2 -2.7 0.1 -0.2 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 Gross domestic product (in billions of drams) 5,564 6.017 6.569 6,519 6,990 7,543 8,181 8,909 9,721 Gross domestic product (in millions of USD) 11,527 12.457 13.672 12,977 13,422 14,536 15,597 16,768 18,041 Gross domestic product per capita (in USD) 3,869 4.196 4.615 4,370 4,520 4,894 5,251 5,645 6,073 CPI (period average; percent change) 1.0 2.4 1.4 0.9 2.0 3.0 3.5 3.8 3.9 CPI (end of period; percent change) 2.6 1.8 0.7 1.5 2.5 3.5 4.0 4.0 4.0 GDP deflator (percent change) 2.1 2.8 1.5 1.0 2.3 3.3 3.8 4.2 4.4 Unemployment rate (in percent) 20.9 20.5 18.9 19.0 17.9 17.6 17.5 17.4 17.3 Investment and saving (in percent of GDP) Investment 19.3 22.4 17.4 21.4 21.9 22.4 23.0 23.5 24.1 National savings 16.3 13.0 11.0 12.8 14.7 15.7 16.6 17.4 18.1 Money and credit (end of period) (percent change) Reserve money -1.0 17.8 8.8 5.4 13.2 11.1 10.8 8.0 8.2 Broad money 18.5 7.4 11.2 3.9 13.2 11.1 10.8 8.0 8.2 Private sector credit growth 16.5 17.2 18.5 7.0 13.0 11.0 9.0 8.5 8.5 Central government operations (in percent of GDP; unless otherwise indicated) Revenue and grants 21.2 22.3 23.9 23.3 23.7 24.9 25.3 25.4 25.4 Of which : tax revenue 20.2 21.0 22.3 21.7 22.0 22.9 23.1 23.2 23.3 Expenditure 26.0 24.1 24.9 28.3 26.5 26.9 26.9 26.9 26.9 Overall balance on a cash basis -4.8 -1.8 -1.0 -5.0 -2.9 -2.0 -1.7 -1.5 -1.5 Public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) debt 58.9 55.8 53.6 64.1 62.1 59.8 57.0 54.8 52.8 Central Government's PPG debt (in percent) 53.7 51.3 50.0 60.9 59.1 57.3 55.0 53.3 51.8 Share of foreign currency debt (in percent) 81.1 80.0 79.0 75.7 73.5 74.1 75.1 74.3 73.7 External sector (in millions of USD; unless otherwise indicated) Exports of goods and services 4,312 4,700 5,274 4,091 4,817 5,344 5,765 6,150 6,557 Imports of goods and services -5,723 -6,647 -7,246 -5,946 -6,606 -7,289 -7,815 -8,307 -8,830 Exports of goods and services (percent change) 23.2 9.0 12.2 -22.4 17.7 10.9 7.9 6.7 6.6 Imports of goods and services (percent change) 26.7 16.1 9.0 -17.9 11.1 10.3 7.2 6.3 6.3 Current account balance (in percent of GDP) -3.0 -9.4 -8.2 -8.6 -7.2 -6.7 -6.4 -6.1 -6.0 FDI (net) 222 247 397 161 292 385 404 439 461 Gross international reserves 2,314 2,259 2,850 2,190 2,245 2,446 2,578 2,587 2,598 Import cover 1/ 4.2 3.7 5.7 4.0 3.7 3.8 3.7 3.5 3.3 End-of-period exchange rate (dram per USD) 484 484 480 … … … … … … Average exchange rate (dram per USD) 483 483 480 … … … … … … Sources: Armenian authorities, and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Gross international reserves in months of next year's imports of goods and services, including the SDR holdings.