UFC Champions Discuss Impact of Psychedelic Usage on Performance and Health
Premier athletes from the Ultimate Fighting Championship share their experiences using psychedelics to enhance performance and tune their sports psychology.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier athletes from the Ultimate Fighting Championship will share their experiences using psychedelics to enhance performance and tune their sports psychology, during a live free video seminar on May 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. MTN standard time.
“Fighting for Psychedelics” is sponsored by the research nonprofit Unlimited Sciences, as part of its free bimonthly educational video series “Unlimited Voices: Psychedelic Conversations for Everyone.” To register for the free seminar, click here.
The Unlimited Voices series attracts viewers from across the United States, Canada, South America, Romania, and Africa.
“We’re thrilled to have former UFC World Champion Rashad Evans, UFC Straw weight Contender Heather Jo Clark and former UFC Flyweight Ian ‘Uncle Creepy’ McCall join us as we examine the role of psychedelics in healing and performance,” said Del Jolly, co-founder of Unlimited Sciences.
These championship-level mixed martial arts athletes will speak about using psychedelics to help with behavioral health issues such as PTSD and depression, and medical issues including traumatic brain injuries. Research at the University of Miami’s School of Medicine is exploring the use of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) for the treatment of mild TBI.
UFC Champion Rashad Evans explained why he’ll be participating, “I’ll be speaking about psychedelics and how it’s helped me make the transition from being a fighter to just getting back to being me. I think that’s a message that can resonate with everyone and talking about how psychedelics can be that perfect medicine to getting back to yourself.”
Unlimited Sciences, a research nonprofit based in Denver, Colo., is dedicated to using data-based methods to collect the real world experiences of people using psychedelics, and publishing those findings to inform public perception, education, policy, and medical and behavioral health practices. Previous efforts by Unlimited Sciences founders and others have helped create the 501(c)(3) Realm of Caring Foundation, the world’s largest database on real-world cannabis usage, and continue to help families improve their quality of life. Realm of Caring Foundation is the fiscal sponsor of Unlimited Sciences.
