EdgeFive Group® Gains Traction with Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) Offering
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdgeFive Group® announced its continued success with deploying EdgeFive On-Demand®—its Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering. EdgeFive On-Demand is a suite of marketing and sales enablement services, uniquely developed to help organizations augment their existing marketing infrastructure or develop one from the ground up. Leveraging proven best practices, EdgeFive On-Demand delivers impactful and immediate results—driving significant pipeline growth and increasing customer retention.
Earlier this year, EdgeFive Group was selected by Amber Kinetics, the industry leader in long-duration flywheel energy storage, to drive commercial awareness, adoption and create seamless integration across their entire commercial organization. By leveraging EdgeFive On-Demand, EdgeFive Group was able to identify entrance into key markets around the world and design an executable go-to-market plan for Amber Kinetics.
“When it came to marketing, we were in our infancy stage as we brought EdgeFive Group onboard,” said Ram Bhat, Director of Product Management at Amber Kinetics. “EdgeFive Group was able to create a go-to-market strategy while becoming an extension of our internal team—creating a harmonious approach. Within 60 days, we had the foundation for our marketing department and a full suite of content created for our global sales team. The ability to simply ‘turn on’ our marketing overnight was exactly what Amber Kinetics needed and EdgeFive Group delivered.’
EdgeFive On-Demand uses proprietary methods to target key audiences and create relevant, compelling content and campaigns. EdgeFive On-Demand services include:
• In-depth market research and customized TAM and SAM reports
• Creation of critical marketing infrastructure
• Strategic content creation
• Targeted email & social media campaign development and execution
• PR, media and industry analyst support
• Sales operations training
"We are proud to offer critical marketing and sales support to our clients, especially during such a huge shift in the market," said Jesse Carrillo, Partner at EdgeFive Group. "Marketing teams are adjusting their strategies to help drive pipeline growth and support their sales teams in the absence of face-to-face interactions—as live events are simply not an option and will not be for an extended period of time. EdgeFive On-Demand was designed to allow companies to create a flexible and agile marketing strategy. We are thrilled to see Amber Kinetics extend the reach of their brand and industry-leading product as we work together to commercialize their marketing strategy."
For a complementary evaluation of your current marketing strategy, reach out to EdgeFive Group at marketing@edgefivegroup.com
About EdgeFive Group®
EdgeFive Group is an industry-leading marketing and event production company. With a unique combination of unmatched marketing and sales experience, we support event and marketing teams globally to bring our client’s messaging to life. Whether it’s through live event production, launching a new product or creating go-to-market strategies, EdgeFive Group has the expertise and resources to help organizations scale and grow.
