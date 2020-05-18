The Phaidon International Group Reaches 500,000 LinkedIn Followers
Global Specialist Recruitment Leader Grows Following by 69% Year-Over-Year
Building reputation and trust are absolutely key in the current climate – it is such an important time to have a voice.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phaidon International group, a global specialist recruitment leader, is proud to announce that it reached a significant milestone: 500,000 LinkedIn followers across its portfolio of brands. Over the last twelve months, the group has increased its following across six LinkedIn company pages by 69% through connecting specialists with engaging content about their industry.
— Luis Rolim
The award-winning specialist recruitment group has managed to attract new followers at an average rate of 17,000 people per month thanks to highly engaging industry news videos, hiring and career advice guides, and data-driven reports.
“Achieving this milestone shows we are delivering on our vision to deliver value to the end users we serve,” said Group Marketing Director, Luis Rolim. “Building reputation and trust are absolutely key in the current climate – it is such an important time to have a voice, which goes beyond purely filling roles. Our LinkedIn presence enables us to communicate directly to thousands of industry professionals.”
The news comes at a crucial time for the talent landscape, where businesses and professionals are looking for clear advice on how to prepare and plan their next steps.
Adam Hawkins, Head of Search and Staffing UK, at LinkedIn said: “We’re delighted to see the Phaidon International group reach the milestone of 500,000 followers across its portfolio of specialist recruitment brands on LinkedIn. Developing thoughtful content and insights that are highly relevant to the industries it serves has never been so important in helping businesses and individuals navigate this challenging time.”
