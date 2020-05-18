Syntegra Group Q2-2020: Predictions & Insight-Into the impact COVID has had on Property and Development in the UK

Our Board and Senior Directors of the Syntegra Group provide their insight for the UK Property & Construction sector for 2020 and beyond

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When lockdown is lifted and new normality dawns – whatever that looks like – and arguments rage about what the new normal might look like practically, it appears everyone agrees that people’s attitudes to ways of working will have changed for good.Many business leaders have spoken for a considerable time now about flexible working patterns and now, suddenly overnight, they have been forced to implement them. And it seems for the most part, organisations have adapted very favourably – and many employees will actually be reluctant to re-start the unenviable rush hour journey to the office when their daily commute has been across the landing or downstairs to a home-office working space throughout the Covid crisis.And so, as office leases reach maturity, it may well be that companies relinquish them and landlords look to profit from the national housing shortage by seeking to convert properties into living spaces. Syntegra MD Alan King said: ‘There is going to be a major shift like we have not seen before(social/economic/political/globalisation). This is not a recession, which happens in economic cycles, it appears we are on track for a depression which is why all the countries across the globe have been pumping buckets of cash into their economies to mitigate it being worse than the great depression impact in 1929.‘A lot of office stock will start entering the market in Q3/4 as well as retail obviously. New build residential will be challenging this year but the social/starter home market still needs to deal with the planning demand and the big housebuilders, as in the 80s, will start hoarding their land banks whilst land values realign.‘We are ready to work with developers and architects on any conversion projects as this will be an excellent opportunity to inject some sustainable business models into the construction industry. Everyone has been saying that the only winner from the pandemic has been the environment and I believe it’s incumbent on all of us, as we have the chance to shape the new normal, to be as green as possible in our strategic thinking and everyday lives.’David Lawther, non-executive chairman of Syntegra Group, predicts a permanent change in people’s attitudes to how they utilise office space and said businesses will look to ‘cater for more plug and play options that will require changes to office layouts overtime.‘We still have a housing shortage in this country and it’s something some landlords will start to look at when leases expire.’With hotels , he said, there will need to be a structured process for opening up and MEP systems all need to be validated ahead of opening up from their current mothballed state. ‘We can help on that journey,’ he said.Alan believes old business models and strategies will need to be adapted with innovative new ways of thinking and working if they are to succeed once UK plc reopens for business.‘Those that innovate and produce services and technology now to adapt to these evolved and new emerging markets will thrive. There will be a lot of opportunities and this is exciting but daunting. ‘’Like many business owners up and down the country, I’ve been analysing forecasts and watching for any clues of what the future really will hold. My favourite quote about forecasting comes from Buffett, who perhaps knows markets better than anybody else. “Forecasts may tell you a great deal about the forecaster; they tell you nothing about the future.” So, I found hope in the responses of GPT-2, a “large-scale unsupervised language model”—in lay terms, a smart robot in Silicon Valley. Without all the prejudices of humans, the GPT-2 makes three predictions:• There will be a lot of turbulence in the world economy.• There will be major changes in China.• President Trump will be defeated in the general election.’All that will play out one way or another in the longer term. Meantime, Syntegra Group directors welcome the opportunity to enter dialogue with existing clients about developing their services or new customers keen to utilise our expertise and start the journey into new normality and the opportunities it undoubtedly presents to forward-thinking organisations keen to lead by innovative, sustainable example.