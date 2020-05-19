Krishnan Suthanthiran promotes women & underprivileged through his BCF division “3E – Education, Empowerment & Equality”
Krishnan Suthanthiran asks leaders to join his efforts promoting women & the underprivileged through his BCF division “3E – Education, Empowerment & Equality”
Everyone deserves the best healthcare, and education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty, improve global health and promote peace.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Cure Foundation (BCF) was established in the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA in 2007 as a non-profit entity to promote healthcare and education globally. BCF is also registered in Canada as a charitable non-profit organization. The purpose of the foundation is to work with citizens, medical professionals, government and non-government organizations, as well as charitable institutions around the world, to eradicate contagious diseases, malnutrition and poverty, and provide superior healthcare at a lower cost than currently available.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of Best Cure Foundation & TeamBest Companies, has established a division under BCF called “3E – Education, Empowerment & Equality” to promote the development and advancement of women and the underprivileged. There is a well-known saying that “A healthy person has many wishes, but the sick person has only one.” Mr. Suthanthiran believes, “everyone deserves the best healthcare, and education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty, improve global health and promote peace.”
Mr. Suthanthiran is now calling for government and business leaders to join Best Cure Foundation and TeamBest Companies in promoting women and the underprivileged. BCF holds as one of its top priorities to create quality healthcare that is accessible and affordable to everyone, regardless of one’s financial abilities — because in reality, health is wealth.
It is his belief that “every man and woman was given birth to, nursed, nourished, and raised by women, and therefore, they share a greater responsibility in juggling career and family, in raising children and caring for the home. In some cases men do take sole or partial responsibility for this task. Women often juggle their family responsibilities of raising their children, cooking, housekeeping and even taking care of other adult family members, while managing to keep their jobs and careers intact. Women also often share a larger portion of these responsibilities with grace, patience and an eternal love for their children. There is an Indian saying in the language of Tamil which states, ‘A Mother’s love is tender as a Heart, but a child’s Heart sometimes can be as hard as a Stone.’”
With that said, Mr. Krishnan Suthanthiran plans to fulfill his long-time dream of building a temple for his parents within the next year in India, in commemoration of their devotion and love for him and his siblings.
Someone once said, “Yesterday is a history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is the present – a gift to be cherished and enjoyed.“
Have a great week and enjoy our good fortunes in honoring and recognizing women all over the world.
Best wishes, be safe and healthy.
