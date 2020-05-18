Ground-Breaking IoT Services for Transportation, Oil & Gas, and Hospitality Industry

IoT Company Biz4Intellia is now providing its Internet of Things services to companies related to the sector of Transportation, Oil & Gas, and Hospitality.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading IoT Company “Biz4Intellia” is providing its state of the art IoT solutions to Transportation, Oil & Gas, and Hospitality Industry. The company has already set benchmarks with its cutting-edge level monitoring and energy monitoring solutions that are already being used in various industrial and commercial applications. By combining these solutions with its other services, the company is now expanding its reach specifically to above-discussed industries.

Biz4Intellia is especially recognized for its one of a kind IoT platform that is embedded with remote monitoring, analytics, and several other features. This platform allows its users to monitor various variables and parameters from distant locations. Through this IoT platform, the company is now providing its services to the sector of transportation, O&G, and Hospitality.

In the transportation arena, the company provides exemplary vehicle tracking and route management services that revolutionize fleet management operations. With the help of various integrated sensors and digital devices, a user using Biz4Intellia services can even track multiple variables like temperature, relative humidity, and weight that affect the quality of the cargo being shipped.

In the oil and gas sector, IoT solutions of Biz4Intellia are evolving and optimizing its several operational methodologies. The services include theft identification and asset management along with an end to end process optimization. The upstream, midstream and downstream segment of the oil & gas industry can adapt the benefits of IoT in their infrastructure to lower inspection procedures, cut operation costs, and meet regulatory compliance.

Biz4Intellia IoT services in the hospitality sector are providing top-notch solutions to hotels that they can use to offer comforting experiences to their customers. These customizable services can be used to automate guestrooms and provide personalized experiences to the guests. The services of Biz4Intellia for the hospitality sector also include the use of modern-day devices based on voice-based interaction that enhances the stay of customers in hotels and guestrooms.

Currently, the company is only focusing on providing its services to these industries. Subsequently, the company will expand its services in IoT to other business segments and sectors.

About Biz4Intellia:

Biz4Intellia is a Florida, US-based Company that provides seamless and out of the box IoT services to various industrial segments. Through its unique and distinctive product, the company is providing excellent monitoring solutions that support intelligent operations and empower businesses to improve their methodologies. The company is using the features of various disruptive technologies to develop solutions that can add value to businesses and digitize end to end process execution techniques.