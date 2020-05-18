Covid-19 Impact on Digital Business Card Market by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Digital Business Card Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Business Card Market

This report focuses on the global Digital Business Card status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Business Card development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

KNOWEE

eVaunt

SnapDat

OrangeTreeApps, LLC.

Hiram Lodge Enterprises Corp.

Fuzzyatom Labs, Corp

Haystack

Izwop

Hani Jastaniah Information Technology

Jiatui

Huawucloud.com

Tencent (EC)

CamCard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

iOS

Android

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Business

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Business Card status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Business Card development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

