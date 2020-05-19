International Society of Hypertension releases results of 2019 May Measurement Month Campaign: Over 1.5 million screened
The 2019 May Measurement Month campaign identifies more than 350,000 individuals with untreated or under-treated hypertension
Systematic screening of blood pressure is simply not performed in many countries. May Measurement Month provides fundamental insights into the incidence and management of hypertension.”EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raised blood pressure (hypertension) is the single greatest risk factor contributing to disease and mortality globally (1). It is frequently referred to as a “silent killer” since most people with hypertension have no symptoms until long after it has done significant damage to the heart and arteries. In recent years, the prevalence of hypertension has increased due to a growing and aging population (2,3). Despite its status as a global health threat, awareness rates remain low particularly in low and middle-income countries where less than 40% of individuals with hypertension are aware of their condition (4). Since 2017 the International Society of Hypertension has addressed the critical importance of measuring blood pressure to diagnose, and therefore manage hypertension, through its “May Measurement Month” global blood pressure screening campaign.
— Prof. Neil Poulter
Today, the results of the 2019 May Measurement Month campaign were released. The 2019 campaign screened more than 1.5 million individuals across 92 countries making it the largest ever synchronized and standardized compilation of global blood pressure data. Notably, more than 500,000 individuals screened had hypertension yet only 58.7% were aware of this. The study also identified a significant number of individuals with poorly managed hypertension who were advised on non-pharmacological management and further follow-up.
Professor Neil Poulter, Immediate Past President of the International Society of Hypertension and Chair of May Measurement Month, noted that the campaign remains critical to our understanding of the impact of hypertension globally. “Systematic screening of blood pressure is simply not performed in many countries. May Measurement Month provides fundamental insights into the prevalence and management of hypertension”.
Results of the 2019 May Measurement Month Campaign have been published in the medical journal Hypertension (5). Professor Poulter adds that the data from individual countries will follow the global document as has been the case with previous campaigns.
Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 global health crisis, the 2020 edition of May Measurement Month has been cancelled. The ISH remains focused on returning in 2021 to continue this important endeavor. Interested parties can learn more about the campaign at http://maymeasure.com
About the International Society of Hypertension
Established in 1966, the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) is a worldwide non-profit scientific organization dedicated to scientific innovation and advances in medical care in the field of hypertension.
About May Measurement Month
May Measurement Month is a synchronized global blood pressure screening campaign initiated by the International Society of Hypertension to increase public awareness, and collect scientific evidence necessary to inform global health policy. Since 2017, this volunteer-driven initiative has been held annually during the month of May. It has screened more than 4 million individuals for blood pressure to date.
