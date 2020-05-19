Aarna Networks Joins 5G Open Innovation Lab to Help Drive Early Adoption and Innovation of 5G Technology
Seattle-Based Innovation Lab Launches Its Inaugural, Virtual Program; Aarna Networks to Collaborate on 5G/Edge App Orchestration, Management, and Automation
The 5G OI Lab is an extraordinary opportunity for developers to work directly with technology and business leaders to design and bring to life their vision and dreams for new 5G applications.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, Inc. announced today that it has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab, an ecosystem for developers, enterprises, carriers, and technology leaders, focused on helping start-ups utilize 5G to develop new capabilities, use cases and market categories. Aarna Networks will work closely with the Lab’s founding partners including Intel, T-Mobile, and other partners to help entrepreneurs and developers gain access to engineering, technology, and industry insights that will enable the startup community.
— Jim Brisimitzis, managing partner of the 5G OI Lab
Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks said, “By joining the 5G Open Innovation Lab, we plan to collaborate with a large ecosystem of startup and end users on state-of-the-art 5G and edge computing use cases such as private 5G over CBRS.”
Unique to the Lab’s approach is its focus on unifying an independent ecosystem by bringing together technology, financial, and community partners and forward-thinking customers from industries such as media and entertainment, transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and retail.
Aarna Networks provides orchestration, management, and automation software for 5G and edge computing applications. With the anticipated explosion in the number of edge sites and dynamic edge applications, the management aspect becomes critical. Aarna Networks provides a distribution of the Linux Foundation open source project Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) to fill this gap.
“The 5G OI Lab is an extraordinary opportunity for developers to work directly with technology and business leaders to design and bring to life their vision and dreams for new 5G applications,” said Jim Brisimitzis, managing partner of the 5G OI Lab. “This is not just any startup program. We are building a true partner ecosystem that will bring knowledge, resources, and capital together to change the world in profound ways.”
About the 5G Open Innovation Lab
The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia, and government institutions working together with start-ups to fuel the development of new 5G capabilities and market categories that will transform the way we work, live, and play both now and in the future. The Lab provides developers at all stages unparalleled access to open platforms, enterprises, and markets needed to create, test, and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G. To learn more about the Lab and its portfolio of companies, please visit https://www.5GOILab.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @5GOILab.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G and edge computing applications. 5G/edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) project and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
Amar Kapadia
Aarna Networks, Inc.
+1 408-390-0951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn