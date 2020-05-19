"Golden Week on the Island of Kyushu" — a travel and photo guide
An American's impressions of her trip around the Japanese island of Kyushu, and her visit to all seven prefectures on various public trains and buses.FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates announces the availability of "Golden Week on the Island of Kyushu" — a travel and photo guide by Suzy Magnin
"This book documents my adventure through Kyushu, Japan in the Spring of 2019. This trip was my sixth trip to Japan and my first to Kyushu. I enjoyed three weeks traveling the countryside of all seven prefectures on various public trains and buses. I wrote this book to encourage people from around the world who love Japan to visit Kyushu. It is one of the most beautiful places that I have ever visited as well as one of the friendliest. I see so many people who visit Japan from overseas only going to Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. There are so many more places that are going undiscovered by the general public. I visit Japan once to twice a year to find these places and spread the word about what is out there. Kyushu is one of those places that is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered!"
The book lays out a detailed itinerary of Suzy's travels, complete with lots of beautiful photos.
Pricing and Availability:
"Golden Week on the Island of Kyushu" is available for $5.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through Apple's iBooks Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. A Kindle Edition is available from the Amazon Store for iOS, Android, Mac, and PC and all devices that support the Kindle format. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
###
All Material (C) Copyright 2020 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn