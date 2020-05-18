Hifinite Launches hiCare Consult, A Full-Stack Telemedicine Solution for Providers to Deliver Coordinated Healthcare
Hifinite's hiCare Consult Telemedicine Solution is a virtual care delivery platform for providers to engage, educate, and remotely consult with patients.
Hifinite is proud to offer hiCare Consult which helps generate additional revenue for healthcare providers, improve health outcomes for patients, and save money for providers in a full-stack solution.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine, as a provider, you get to offer your services to your patients and improve the delivery of care without leaving your home or office. Your patients can get a specialist consultation from the comfort of their home even at odd hours of the day. That’s what hiCare Consult offers. Hifinite Inc., a full-stack digital telehealth solution provider, is pleased to announce hiCare Consult Telemedicine Solution, a new addition to their hiCare suite. This fully integrated, end-to-end virtual care platform enables providers to offer 24/7 personalized quality care to their patients, virtually, at their convenience. The mobile version of hiCare Consult Telemedicine Solution is available on web browsers, Android, and iOS platforms.
hiCare Consult addresses major provider consultation issues such as costly and time-consuming access to doctors, overcrowded waiting rooms, hospitalizations, physician shortages, and long wait times.
Healthcare providers can successfully retain existing patients and attract new ones. The product’s strengths, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, address the growing trend of timely patient engagement. Providers can initiate virtual consultations within minutes through any smartphone, tablet, or PC device anywhere, anytime. This cloud-based platform provides real-time consultation options for physicians including secure messaging, live chat, and live voice/video calls to engage seamlessly over a secure, HIPAA-compliant connection to patients or other physicians. It also seamlessly connects with electronic health records, sends orders to pharmacies, and submits claims to insurance providers. During video consultations, providers can quickly access and review real-time activity data and vital measurements of patients, address concerns, and enable continuity of care by prescribing medications or creating care plans in response to patient needs. Providers can also invite family members or other care providers into video calls where collaborative care is required. Physicians can manage other tasks such as scheduling appointments, reviewing health records, prescribing lab tests, and collecting payments. Additionally, hiCare Consult offers patient education and coaching services through a secure messaging platform and video conferencing.
Research studies reveal that more patients prefer video consultation with their providers over in-office visits. The growing trend of telemedicine creates an opportunity to connect patients and providers that can meaningfully improve health outcomes for patients, increase reimbursements for providers, and reduce overall healthcare costs for payers. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has left providers with no choice but to offer their consultations only using telemedicine. To combat virus transmission, the HHS Office for Civil Rights announced that it would use discretion while enforcing HIPAA compliance for telehealth communication tools. CMS has already released broader reimbursements with new CPT codes for telehealth services and this trend is likely to continue.
“Hifinite is proud to offer hiCare Consult Telemedicine Solution that can generate additional revenue for healthcare providers by delivering timely care to their patients. Our solution simplifies the delivery process by connecting all the dots of digital healthcare cohesively,” said Mohammed Memon, Chief Executive Officer at Hifinite Inc. He further added, “In the current COVID-19 crisis, hiCare Consult happens to be the right product at the right time for proactive screening and management of patients. We have decided to make it free for our customers for the first three months during this very difficult time. Coordinated care delivery is now truly at your fingertips.”
About Hifinite Inc.
Hifinite Inc. is a full-stack telehealth solution provider that empowers providers to engage, consult, educate, and remotely monitor patients. Hifinite aims to make healthcare streamlined, accessible, affordable, engaging, effective, and efficient for everyone while saving time, money, and lives. Founded in 2017, Hifinite Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. To learn more about how Hifinite transforms care delivery via telehealth, visit www.hifinite.com, and stay up to date with the latest developments.
