BHERC CONTINUES “OPERATION LOVE” COVID – 19 ASSISTANCE FOR HOMELESS WITH DISTRIBUTION OF ESSENTIAL HYGENE KIT AND LUNCH

BHERC Continues Distribution of Essential Hygiene Kits and Lunch to LA Homeless at TWO New Sites Amidst Need During COVID – 19 Pandemic

The COVID - 19 pandemic has decimated our food pantries and organizations that provide services to the homeless and underserved. BHERC “Operation Love” is committed to continue its support.” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO: Sandra Evers-Manly, President, The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) “Operation Love”

WHAT: Distribution of Essential Hygiene Kits and Lunch to LA Homeless at TWO sites amidst need during COVID – 19 Pandemic

WHEN: Sunday, May 17th – 1:30pm TO 5:30pm

WHERE: Various Locations (see details below)

BHERC “Operation Love” continues its support of the homeless on Sunday, May 17th with the distribution of 300 packets filled with essential toiletries and health supplies to the homeless in Los Angeles and lunch. Some of the items included are gloves, hand sanitizer, face masks, lip chap and snacks. This outreach to the underserved and often forgotten continues the BHERC “Operation Love” initiative that was created in response to the need worsened by the COVID -19 Pandemic. It provides love and practical support that includes services to seniors, homeless and those with underlying health conditions, nurses, and healthcare workers on the frontline in Los Angeles over the past eight weeks. More than 2000 have been served to date. The packets for the homeless are prepared and delivered using City/State and CDC guidelines by a host of volunteers from BHERC and Southern California including the National Black Nurses Association. Contributors to the packets include the Los Angeles Sentinel, the Barbershop Health Outreach Program Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio.

BHERC “Operation Love” will load the packets and lunches aboard the “Operation Love” vans and vehicles” at 1:30PM and is scheduled to make two stops during the day at locations where homeless Angelenos are located. There volunteers will set up tables and distribute the essential packets and lunches and share kindness and goodwill.

MORE INFO:

About BHERC: Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

BHERC “Operation Love” Schedule – On Site Contact: Sandra Evers-Manly (310) 365-2080

1:30PM Load Essential Packets/Lunches 1253 Longwood Ave., LA., CA 90019

Distribute Packets and Lunches 10 Freeway Underpass @ Venice and Washington

Distribute Packets and Lunches 110 Freeway Underpass @ Century Blvd.

For more information about BHERC email bherc@bherc.org or call 310.284.3170 or 213

400.3489. #BHERCOperationLove

