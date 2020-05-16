QuickContractors.com Inc. places No. 486 on The Financial Times' ranking of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies
QuickContractors.com
QuickContractors.com is pleased to announce it placed No. 486 on The Financial Times' ranking of Americas’ Fastest Growing CompaniesTORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FT's The America's Fastest Growing Companies ranks companies on three-year revenue growth. Canadian based company QuickContractors.com Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 69%.
“We are very pleased to be recognized by a respected multinational publication like The Financial Times,” says CEO and President Trevor Bouchard. “The timing for such recognition comes during interesting times as our company enters into its next stage of development.”
The FT list was compiled with Statista, a world renown research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018.
The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published and out now—and online at www.ft.com/americas-fastest-growing-companies-2020
About The Financial Times
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.
About QuickContractors.com
Recently completing its’ 1 Millionth installation milestone, QuickContractors.com is a staple in the home improvement services industry, delivering services for many of the world’s largest and most recognizable retail and manufacturing brands including The Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, IKEA, Rona, Canadian Tire, The Brick, Leons and EnerCare. QuickContractors.com services both commercial and residential customers coast-to-coast with its’ network of over 5000+ contractors and 95+ support staff.
