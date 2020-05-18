Wartburg Partners with Mt. Vernon Neighborhood Health Center on Covid-19 Antibody Testing
Wartburg Partners with Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center
to Provide Onsite COVID-19 Antibody Testing to Wartburg Staff
The Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center (MVNHC), an organization serving as a healthcare home to thousands of residents and families in lower-Westchester County and the Bronx for more than 40 years provided COVID-19 antibody testing to all Wartburg staff as a kickoff to Wartburg’s staff testing plans.
David Gentner, President and CEO of Wartburg, said “I’ve been looking for the opportunity to work with the health center for years and am truly grateful for their partnership at this time. My thanks to President Watson and her team for responding so quickly to our testing needs.”
The Health Center’s mission is to extend equally health services and to join with other health workers, agencies and with communities in a partnership which will enable our organization to promote and protect the overall physical, mental and social health and well-being of this community. Judith Watson, the Health Center’s President & CEO, said “The Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center is pleased to partner with Wartburg in providing COVID-19 testing for staff which will bring much needed peace of mind to all. Collectively, we will overcome this pandemic.”
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the “Best Nursing Homes in New York State” by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year in 2019.
Coreen Boothe
