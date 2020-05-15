There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,185 in the last 365 days.

Malawi : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malawi

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

May 15, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Malawi’s economy. Spillovers from the global slowdown, border closures, and economic disruption in neighboring countries have reduced exports, raised trade transit costs, and weighed on remittances, tourism, and foreign direct investment; and a country-wide lockdown—to curb growing cases and deaths from COVID-19—has slowed domestic activity. Malawi’s public health system is poorly equipped to manage this major public health emergency.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/168

Subject:

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)

English

Publication Date:

May 15, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513544472/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MWIEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

46

