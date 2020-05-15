Malawi : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malawi

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

May 15, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Malawi’s economy. Spillovers from the global slowdown, border closures, and economic disruption in neighboring countries have reduced exports, raised trade transit costs, and weighed on remittances, tourism, and foreign direct investment; and a country-wide lockdown—to curb growing cases and deaths from COVID-19—has slowed domestic activity. Malawi’s public health system is poorly equipped to manage this major public health emergency.