Republic of Belarus : Technical Assistance Report-Monetary Policy Modeling

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

May 15, 2020

The National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) is reforming its monetary policy framework in line with recommendations of past IMF TA missions and its Road Map for Transitioning to Inflation Targeting with the aim of eventually adopting inflation targeting (IT). Transitioning to IT would require, among other strengthening the monetary policy forecasting and analysis system (FPAS) and better integrating the core quarterly projection model (QPM) into the decision-making process. This mission was the seventh in a planned series of quarterly FPAS TA missions. It was mainly aimed at helping with reviewing the initial conditions and compiling a QPM-based forecast as a part of the NBRB’s September forecasting round. The mission, in addition, worked on strengthening processes within the FPAS.