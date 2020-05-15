Governor Tim Walz Signs Two Executive Orders on COVID-19

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 20-58, allowing the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to hold remote meetings as necessary, and Executive Order 20-59 to extend exemptions for vehicles providing assistance for COVID-19 emergency relief efforts for 30 days.

The PUC ensures Minnesotans continue to receive safe, reliable, and affordable energy and telecommunications services. Executive Order 20-58 will allow the public to provide input on potential PUC projects remotely, in order to protect public health.

Executive Order 20-59 extends the provisions outlined in Executive Orders 20-06 and 20-37, which exempted vehicles and drivers transporting essential goods from certain regulations, including limits on weight and hours of service. This relief helps ensure the continued free flow of critical relief supplies and other essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order 20-58 is effective immediately upon approval by the Minnesota Executive Council. Executive Order 20-59 is effective immediately and remains in effect for 30 days.