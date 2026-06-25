New EU rules require expanded inspections for US plant product exports

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is alerting businesses that export plant products to the European Union (EU) of new regulations taking effect December 14 that will require a phytosanitary certificate for most plants and plant products.



Before plants and other raw and minimally processed plant products can enter EU member states, as well as Switzerland and Montenegro, shipments must be inspected and receive a phytosanitary certificate. Without the necessary certification, shipments will be rejected without recourse.



The new EU regulations are meant to prevent the introduction of plant insects and disease pests. The regulations reflect a change that was made in 2016, however, implementation was delayed until this year.



The new regulations affect virtually all plant products. While some plant products already require phytosanitary certification, many have not had any requirements to enter the EU market. Plant products that will now require phytosanitary certification include:

Fruit and vegetables (other than preserved by deep freezing)

Cut flowers

Cut trees or branches retaining foliage

Grain or grain products

Hop bales, pellets and cones

Seeds

Other unprocessed or minimally processed plant products, including wood