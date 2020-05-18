MobileUp Software Launches New “Activities Check-In” Feature for Quick Mobile Check-In at Events
Engage 365 Adds "In App" Mobile Check In
The feature can help streamline workload and improve operational efficiency by eliminating the need to have people stationed at entrances doing manual check-in”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVERLAND PARK, KS - MobileUp Software, a mobile app development company with a focus on professional and trade associations, schools and other group organizations, has released a new Activities Check-In module to complement existing mobile member engagement tools. Adding the new mobile Activities Check-In module to the existing Engage 365tm provides all clients a powerful and easy ‘in app’ method to check members in at events. MobileUp’s new Activities Check-In module enables organizations to quickly log event attendance through mobile devices and consolidate the information on MobileUp’s cloud platform without having to use any other third-party solution.
— Tom DeBacco
This new Activities Check-In module offers three different check-in options: attendees may check-in by scanning a QR code at the event site; one or more designated “Activity Admins” can scan a QR code from the attendee’s phone at arrival; or attendees can check-in by manually entering a 5-digit code provided by the event admin. In addition to its three check-in options, Activities offers full flexibility on the administrator side, by making upcoming events visible to all users or only to specific invitees.
“This new module provides our clients not only the ability to promote upcoming activities and events but also enables a simple and easy way to collect attendee data and report upon it by either the attendees at an activity or by activities a unique individual has attended. This valuable data provides administrators great insight into their members and then allows them to take further action upon this data.” said MobileUp Software’s CEO, Tom DeBacco. “The feature can help streamline workload and improve operational efficiency by eliminating the need to have people stationed at entrances doing manual check-in.” The Activities feature is available to all MobileUp clients at no additional cost.
MobileUp Software is dedicated to building mobile technology solutions that help organizations of all shapes and sizes forge strong, lasting connections throughout their communities with highly configurable, cost-effective, SaaS-based mobile apps. Their apps are designed with their clients’ custom branding, built to native iOS and Android standards, and submitted to the app stores automatically and easily managed by client admins.
About MobileUp Software
MobileUp Software brings the development and management of custom apps to a platform level, providing schools, professional and trade associations, and organizations with easy-to-use tools for engaging their mobile audiences with affordable custom iOS and Android apps. Learn more about the company’s custom-branded apps and mobile delivery platform at http://www.mobileupsoftware.com.
