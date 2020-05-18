Equity Token Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Finta

Equity Token has announced a new name, new logo, and updated product releases as part of rebranding initiative.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Equity Token, a financial tech company that helps entrepreneurs raise early-stage capital, has announced that it has completed it's rebrand to Finta. The initiative allows Finta to refine it's core offerings and continue it's mission of serving founders and their start-ups.

In addition to the re-naming and logo change, Finta is announcing it has expanded it's online office hours with advisors, streamlined it's website TrustFinta.com, and will be announcing a new "Investor Tracker" feature in the upcoming weeks. Changes have also been made to their social media accounts, internal products, and other marketing initiatives and visuals.

Finta CEO Kevin Siskar: “The change to Finta is important to us because it helps us to bring a more clear and concise message regarding who we are and what we do. We’re extremely excited to rebrand to Finta as we truly feel that this will better serve our customers and align with our core values and goals. It’s a new chapter in our story and I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

The new name and logo were developed through a comprehensive and collaborative internal effort and showcases the company's commitment to early-stage founders raising capital as well as aiding investors. The new Finta logo mark deemed, “The Handshake”, is a symbolic representation of founders and investors coming together to support a company’s mission. The line through the center of the logo represents the winding path companies go through before "taking off." The six points of the hexagon signify the products core values: Trust, Intelligence, Automation, Service, Innovation & Growth.

ABOUT FINTA

Founded in 2018, Finta is a secure online, cloud-based, operations center for start-up companies to raise capital. Finta automates fundraising and eliminates the tedious, manual step-by-step process, while securing all important company documents in one place. House your pitch deck, secure your legal documents, organize your cap table, notify target investors, and close deals faster! Finta allows you to raise more, save time, and increase your efficiency.

To learn more, visit TrustFinta.com.