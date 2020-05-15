Governor Walz Appoints Judge Gordon Moore to the Minnesota Supreme Court

[St. Paul, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today appointed Judge Gordon Moore to serve as the next associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Moore will fill the vacancy created upon the retirement of Justice David Lillehaug, who has served on the Supreme Court since 2013. Moore brings over 30 years of legal experience to the Court.

“Judge Moore has been a public servant in Southern Minnesota since his days serving on the local school board,” said Governor Walz. “Supreme Court Justices decide some of the most pressing and significant questions of our time, and the feedback from Judge Moore’s peers was resounding: he is a brilliant jurist and a leader in his community. He has spent his career working hard for the people of Southern Minnesota, and he will bring a fair and respected voice to the Minnesota Supreme Court.”

“Justice Lillehaug has served the court with distinction,” Governor Walz continued. “His retirement will leave a prominent absence on the bench, and his contributions to the judiciary and legal community will be deeply missed.”

“Judge Moore is one of the brightest legal minds and most dedicated public servants in Minnesota,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Judge Moore will bring to the Supreme Court extensive and unique experience from his years as the Nobles County Attorney, assistant City Attorney for Worthington, and assistant attorney general under Attorney General Hubert Humphrey. His compassion for real people and ability to work across lines of difference will benefit the state as a whole.”

“I am grateful to Governor Walz for this tremendous opportunity. Serving the people of this great state in a new capacity as an Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court will be a true honor and privilege,” said Judge Moore. “During my career as a lawyer, county attorney, and district court judge, I have continuously strived to pursue justice while maintaining the highest ethical standards the legal profession requires. Assuredly, I will continue doing my utmost to ensure the Minnesota judiciary continues its proud tradition of providing impartial justice for all.”