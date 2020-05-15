WEDC adds protective equipment makers to Wisconsin Supplier Network website

Updates will enable connections between companies that need personal protective equipment, in Wisconsin and elsewhere, to those that are making it

MADISON, WI. May 12, 2020—To connect Wisconsin companies that produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and other protective material with companies that need it, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is launching a new category, protective equipment and supplies, on the existing Wisconsin Supplier Network (WSN). The WSN website helps connect new and existing businesses in Wisconsin with the buyers, suppliers and service providers they need.

The new category will include equipment such as face masks and shields, gloves and sanitizer. These products are critical and necessary to keep employees and customers safe as businesses continue or restart operations during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the important factors in getting our economy back on track following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is making sure that companies operating in Wisconsin and elsewhere have access to PPE,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “We’re excited to leverage the directory to respond to the demand we’re seeing from the business community.”

WSN is supported by WEDC, which leads economic development efforts for the state by providing resources, operational support and financial assistance to companies, partners and communities in Wisconsin.

WEDC and its partners, including the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing & Productivity, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, academic institutions throughout the state, and regional economic development organizations, have been working to bridge the gap between PPE manufacturers and the State Emergency Operations Center.

Suppliers of protective material and companies looking to purchase such equipment can start by visiting wisconsinsuppliernetwork.com. On the WSN website, a list of suppliers can be searched and sorted by those making masks, gloves, sanitizers or face shields. Contact information is provided to connect directly, ask questions or order products.

WEDC encourages businesses that supply protective equipment and other related supplies to search the supplier database to make sure they are listed. Businesses that are not listed can create a free listing. Companies that are already included in the database but need to update their listing can simply log in and add the necessary new information.