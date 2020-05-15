The Eighth is an Epic New Graphic Novel About Teens Trying to Save or End the World

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of graphic novels or Adam Lawson's work on the series Table Top and Escape The Night, can get excited about his latest project, The Eighth. This 200-page graphic novels tells the story of troubled teens, David Wells and Emma Adachi as they discover a piece of ancient armor that holds the destroying power of the 8th Sage of the Sumerian World. Unaware of what it can truly do and full of teenage angry they inadvertently kill someone, setting them on a path to either save or destroy the world.

Joined by their childhood friend, Atticus, the trio embark on a journey across the world to find other pieces of the armor and themselves. The story is filled with moral dilemmas, world ending floods and ancient relics, keeping readers on the edges of their seats from beginning to end.

The complete series of The Eighth will comprise eight 22-page issues. Each new issue will be released on a monthly basis to digital subscribers. Once the story is complete, fans will receive a hardcover book containing the full 200-page story. The hardcover version of the graphic novel includes a stunningly illustrated slipcover to protect the book, making it the perfect geek collectible.

At the time of this release, Lawson and his team have already completed five of the eight issues. To help them bring the project to completion, they are seeking assistance from fans. Lawson has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $17,500. The campaign has already generated more than $6,300 from over 100 backers. With 33 days remaining in the campaign, Lawson and his team are making strong progress towards achieving their goal.

Campaign backers will be rewarded for their contributions. For just $25, they'll receive each digital issue as it is released on a monthly basis, starting in June 2020. For $55, they'll also get the hardcover version when it is released in February 2021, in addition to the digital portions. Finally, backers who contribute $100 or more will receive both digital and hardcover versions of the graphic novel, as well as a The Eighth t-shirt.



