Covid-19 Impact on Global Helmet Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2020

A New Market Study, titled “Helmet Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Helmet Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Helmet Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All helmets attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.In this report, Sports helmets (football, ski, etc.), Bicycle helmets, Motor vehicle helmets and Smart helmets are analyzed.Smart helmets are combinations of ordinary helmets and high technologies, and they have a variety of intellectual functions according to diverse applications. But the development of smart helmets is still in initial stage, the number of smart helmets is very small compared with ordinary helmets, so in the report, we just give some introduction about the current situation of smart helmets and forecast the development trend of smart helmets market in the next few years.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BRG Sports

Schuberth

Nolan

Rudy Project

YOHE

HJC

Limar

AGV (Dainese)

Hehui Group

Pengcheng Helmets

AIROH

Yema

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Safety Helmets MFG

Dorel

MET

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Zhejiang Jixiang

OGK Kabuto

Orbea

Studds

PT Tarakusuma Indah

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Transportation

Sport

Dangerous Work Activities

Major Type as follows:

Motorcycle helmets

Bicycle helmets

Other helmets

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.



