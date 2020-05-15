Covid-19 Impact on Global Helmet Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “Helmet Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Helmet Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All helmets attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.In this report, Sports helmets (football, ski, etc.), Bicycle helmets, Motor vehicle helmets and Smart helmets are analyzed.Smart helmets are combinations of ordinary helmets and high technologies, and they have a variety of intellectual functions according to diverse applications. But the development of smart helmets is still in initial stage, the number of smart helmets is very small compared with ordinary helmets, so in the report, we just give some introduction about the current situation of smart helmets and forecast the development trend of smart helmets market in the next few years.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BRG Sports
Schuberth
Nolan
Rudy Project
YOHE
HJC
Limar
AGV (Dainese)
Hehui Group
Pengcheng Helmets
AIROH
Yema
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Safety Helmets MFG
Dorel
MET
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
Zhejiang Jixiang
OGK Kabuto
Orbea
Studds
PT Tarakusuma Indah
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Transportation
Sport
Dangerous Work Activities
Major Type as follows:
Motorcycle helmets
Bicycle helmets
Other helmets
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
