Governor Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, 2020, in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“On May 15 we honor the Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours, and thank the 11,000 Law Enforcement Officers who serve our state for their dedication to protecting Minnesota communities,” said Governor Walz.

President John F. Kennedy declared the first Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, 1962, as a tribute to peace officers and in honor of the officers who, through their courageous deeds, lost their lives or became disabled in the line of duty. This day has been observed in our country annually ever since.

The fund allows the state to quickly purchase needed items that keep Minnesotans safe and prevent the spread of the virus. Most of these expenditures are expected to be reimbursed through federal dollars the state has received or will receive.

Commissioner Myron Frans of Minnesota Management and Budget may authorize expenditures of $1 million or less with approval from the Commissioner of Health and the Governor’s Chief of Staff. An expenditure request in excess of $1 million must be submitted to the Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission for review and recommendation before it can be authorized. The Commission includes Senator Jeremy Miller, Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senator Paul Gazelka, Rep. Ryan Winkler, Senator Susan Kent, Rep. Kurt Daudt, Senator Julie Rosen, Rep. Lynden Carlson, Senator Richard Cohen, and Rep. Pat Garofalo.

As the pandemic continues, COVID-19 response needs continue to grow. Minnesota’s hospitals and long term care facilities are projected to need an additional $63 million in PPE and supplies in the next four months alone.

More information about the fund is online at https://mn.gov/mmb/budget/covid19-mn-fund/.

The fund balance is updated daily on Minnesota’s COVID-19 dashboard at https://mn.gov/covid19/data/response-prep/index.jsp.