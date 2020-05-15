1/17/2017 3:45:00 PM

The Court Improvement Program fosters its mission by using technology to build systemic capacity, and advance judicial and attorney knowledge and expertise. The On-Line Attorney Dependency Training is intended to improve legal representation of parents and children in dependency cases and is open to all judges handling neglect and abuse cases and the attorneys appearing in these courts. The distance learning environment maximizes accessibility and removes the barriers of location, time, and costs.

The five course modules will be delivered entirely online through the Supreme Court's Distance Education Learning Portal. Course contents include: Federal and State Law in Nevada Child Protection Proceedings; The Adoption and Safe Families Act; Permanency Options; Roles and Responsibilities of Attorneys; Topics in Child Welfare Proceedings; and Key Child Safety Decision Making Concepts. Participants may enroll by contacting CIP. They are expected to view all course presentations and materials, and take the quizzes to earn 7 CLEs which include .5 hours for ethics.

Those Judges and attorneys interested in taking this course contact Zaide Diaz-Sanchez (zdiaz-sanchez@nvcourts.nv.gov or 775.687.9812) for registration information.