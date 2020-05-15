8/28/2019 3:34:56 PM Data on child welfare case processing and outcomes are not always easy to come by. At the state level, the child welfare agency must report specific data point to the federally government. These data are made available to the public, however, they are limited in scope and only include the largest jurisdictions in the state. Chapin Hall, through their Foster Care Data Archive, works with states to compile their child welfare data in a meaningful way. (more…)

