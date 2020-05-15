Court Improvement Program News and Report - 2nd Quarter 2019

10/22/2019 11:19:36 AM During the past quarter (April through June 2019), the Court Improvement Program (CIP) has focused on three primary strategies: improving timeliness to permanency for children; increasing judicial, attorney, and stakeholder's knowledge and expertise; and building systemic capacity through continual quality improvement (CQI) and data exchange. Following federal feedback on Nevada's first Program Improvement Plan submission, the second submission of Nevada's revised PIP was made on June 21, 2019. Because, for the most part, the changes required were administrative, the PIP Core Team, of which CIP is a member, wrote the revisions.

CIP helped write a portion of the 5-year Child and Family Services Plan around improving permanency and well-being outcomes for children and you, integrating the continuation of portions of the 2-year PIP key activities.

CIP contributed to the court's portion of the child welfare Annual Plans and Services Report.

CIP integrated PIP key activities and CFSP goals into the 3 CIP Strategic Plans, Basic, Training, and Data.

CIP wrote and submitted the CIP 2019 Annual Self-Assessment. All these reports to the Children's Bureau were due June 28, 2019.

CIP, represented by Justice Saitta, Janice Wolf, and Kathie Malzahn-Bass, attended the annual State Team Meeting in Washington D.C. with child welfare representatives Jan Fragale (DCFS), Dena Corritore (WSHSA), and Lisa Shaw (CCDFS).

Continued working with the 6 th , 7 th , and 11 th JDs, CIP is helping establish a GAL program/process for smaller judicial districts.

CIP was successfully audited for the VOCA grant funding JDMP by DCFS.

CIP has been invited to speak at the National Evaluation Summit in Washington in August on how Nevada uses administrative data to impact outcomes for children and families.

CIP participated in the Family First Prevention Services Act on-site technical assistance from the University of Maryland, School of Social Work, The Institute of Innovation and Implementation, The National TA Network for Children's Behavioral Health

CIP participated in the 2 nd JD's IBM Watson, INSPIRES, kick off meeting. INSPIRES stands for I ntegrating N evada; S upporting P artnerships; I mproving R esults; E ffectuating S uccesses (INSPIRES). The plan is to have the program in use by September 30, 2019.

CIP attended and participated in Community Improvement Council (CIC) meetings in the majority of the judicial districts throughout the State, providing support and information to assist with the implementation of their annual action plans developed during the 2018 CIC Summit.

