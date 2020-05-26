FieldVibe Launches 1.5 Version of Their Scheduling App for Field Services
FieldVibe announced today the launch of FieldVibe 1.5, an updated version of the same scheduling app built specifically for small field service businesses.ORADEA, ROMANIA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Even though most of us worked from home in this period, we made sure that we kept our promises and didn’t defer from our roadmap. The result is FieldVibe 1.5, the best version so far of our favorite scheduling app!
We think it’s worth mentioning that in this release we included changes that we received as requests and suggestions from our users.” said Adrian Cucerzan, Product Manager of FieldVibe.
The 1.5 update brings a new set of features and updates that improve the already existing ones (job scheduling & dispatching, real-time job & staff tracking, automated text reminders, time logging, activity reports, and revenue reports)
“We added the possibility to edit the clock out time, we made the weekly view the default calendar view and made it possible to add the received payment right after you marked a job as completed” added the Product Manager of FieldVibe.
About FieldVibe
FieldVibe is the best scheduling app for field service professionals. It helps small HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Cleaning, Lawn Care, Handyman, Appliance Repair, and other field services businesses schedule, dispatch, and manage their entire field operation from a single mobile app.
