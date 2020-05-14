Perkins Administration | Nebraska Department of Education

In response to the Perkins V areas of emphasis, Nebraska CTE has established the following eight strategic priorities to realize its vision. The goal of these priorities is to build onto and catapult Nebraska’s high-quality CTE system that responds to workforce needs, labor market information, and economic development priorities.

The careers we prepare learners for are constantly emerging and changing. CTE programs allow learners the chance to explore career options, identify their interests, and develop the knowledge and skills that prepare them to transition to postsecondary education and into entry-level careers. These programs must be well aligned to the next opportunities learners encounter and keep pace with the constant evolution found in the marketplace.

Alignment between Nebraska’s secondary and postsecondary CTE systems means that they are: (1) intentional and seamless with no duplication of content; (2) accessible to each student, including those with interests in dual credit and workplace experiences, and (3) incentivized for key economic and employer needs.

Systemic Career Development

Career development is the process by which individuals get to know their strengths and interests, learn how different jobs connect with those interests, explore careers in current labor markets, and build career planning and management skills to achieve their goals.1 There are multiple pathways to rewarding careers. There are three components to effective career development: self-awareness, career exploration, and career planning and management.

Career development programs equip learners with the skills needed to take ownership in navigating their own career pathways. Career development is positive student development. If students see the relevance and meaning in school, it results in improved interest and academic performance. Students become more motivated, self-directed learners when they understand the relationship between academics, education planning, and achieving their own career goals.

Career Development must be systemic—intentionally infused throughout all levels and areas of K-12 and postsecondary education. Every adult within an educational setting should own their role in students’ career development progress.

1 National Collaborative on Workforce and Disability

Nebraska CTE provides an educational environment that integrates core academic and technical preparation for contextualized learning that increases engagement and supports improved academic, technical, and career readiness achievement for all students.

The Nebraska State Board of Education approves content area standards for all content areas including CTE, not just those which are tested for statewide accountability (i.e. reading, math, science).

Nebraska CTE drives rigorous content area standards implementation through programs of study.

Nebraska CTE will assist educators in making a more formal shift from collecting data to using data to ensure local CTE programs create success for students and employers.

The quality and effectiveness of Nebraska CTE is dependent on the ability to constantly evaluate and improve. Through the newly implemented comprehensive local needs assessment (reVISION) process, all local recipients are required to analyze disaggregated student performance data to identify performance disparities across student groups, detect root causes, and direct resources towards addressing both.

Work-based learning strategies connect learners with employers to prepare them for success in an ever-changing workplace. Work-based learning is a planned program of meaningful experiences related to the career interests of a learner that enable him/her to acquire knowledge and skills in a real work setting. It requires strong partnerships between schools, colleges, and local employers.

Work-based learning is learning through work, not learning about work.

Nebraska will evaluate the quality of CTE programs, in part, by the percentage of CTE concentrators who participate in high-quality work-based learning experiences. An effective means to monitor, evaluate, and promote these experiences is foundational.

Sustained Professional Development

Effective Nebraska CTE programs require highly prepared instructors, administrators, staff, and support personnel who are supported by sustained, high-quality, and relevant professional development. Nebraska CTE professional development includes effective training at both the pre- and in-service levels and the pursuit of advanced credentials and degrees.

Instructor Recruitment and Retention

To deliver effective and relevant CTE programming, there must be an adequate supply of qualified instructors who are knowledgeable in their technical areas as well as in academic competencies and workplace requirements essential to their CTE program areas. Innovative and bold strategies must be employed to recruit and retain CTE teachers, especially in those areas with critical teacher shortages.

Middle grades (5th-8th) CTE adds relevance to students’ learning experiences by exposing them to real-world options and connecting academics to career and college options. IT equips students with transferrable skills needed as they transition to high school and beyond, and serves as a key dropout prevention strategy mitigating challenges such as disengagement and lack of preparation.

Nebraska Middle School CTE programming must be aligned to the overarching CTE system, encourage hands-on career exploration opportunities, and available to each student.2