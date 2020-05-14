There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,934 in the last 365 days.

Meet Your NILA Board: Secretary Jonathan Dettman | Nebraska Department of Education

Dr. Jonathan Dettman Associate Professor, Chair of Modern Languages University of Nebraska Kearney dettmanjc@unk.edu

Jonathan speaks…Spanish, Portuguese, and English.

How do you maintain your proficiency in the language? Daily communication and professional activity, mainly teaching and writing. What would you recommend to educators to build their pedagogy and practice? Get involved with causes and professional networks beyond your classroom and school.

