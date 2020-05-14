Meet Your NILA Board: Secretary Jonathan Dettman | Nebraska Department of Education
Dr. Jonathan Dettman Associate Professor, Chair of Modern Languages University of Nebraska Kearney dettmanjc@unk.edu
Jonathan speaks…Spanish, Portuguese, and English.
How do you maintain your proficiency in the language? Daily communication and professional activity, mainly teaching and writing. What would you recommend to educators to build their pedagogy and practice? Get involved with causes and professional networks beyond your classroom and school.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.