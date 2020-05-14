Call for Proposals NILA 2020: Conference Goes Virtual | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska International Languages Association invites proposals for the 2020 Fall Conference. Proposals should be appropriate for 50-minute sessions on a variety of topics and are due by Monday June 1, 2020.

The theme of this year’s conference is: Believe Achieve: Biliteracy in Nebraska…Honestly, it IS for everyone. The NILA Fall Conference will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020. This year’s conference will be delivered via a virtual platform (Zoom).

All presenters must still register for the NILA conference: this form does not serve as a formal registration. Please visit the link for the Proposal Form. https://forms.gle/VxdxSh7GRi5s1HL57