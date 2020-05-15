How a Tech Startup is Ready to Bounce Back by Listening

JOHOR BAHRU, JOHOR, MALAYSIA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A week into Kickstarting their latest invention, Charby saw limited success in their project of passion.

Prior to this, they had launched two crowdfunded inventions to success, garnering over 5,000+ customers over their course.

Their latest invention -- Charby Edge -- is a fast Type-C cable with dual USB inputs designed to overcome the flaw of OTG adapter's limited charging speed in the market. It, however, numbered far fewer in terms of supporters in the Kickstarter community than its predecessors.

Amid their plight, Charby's campaign backers shared their feedback for potential improvements. Charby then acted on the most-voiced feedback, which is the need for a universal USB connection.

As the campaign deadline neared, they implemented the improvement on the project in short times, taking Charby Edge from its initial form to what is now a 100W cable with universal USB connections on both ends of the cable. The upgrade saw an immediate influx of support, including backers who previously left.

Although their redemption came too late during their short stay on Kickstarter, the brief episode of growth inspires them to bounce back. This time, they have staged a comeback on Indiegogo, 12th of May.

As an appreciation to their early supporters, the first 300 units will enjoy up to 47% off the retail price; with the first 20 enjoying 7 more free gifts.

To enjoy your early supporter discount and gifts, please visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/charby-edge/

About Charby Edge

Charby Edge, the "Master Key" charging cable, stands as solutions to the overly-diverse USB standards. Although solutions exist in forms of OTG adapters and universal cables, they are often limited in their charging speed, which Charby Edge has overcome.

Charby Edge goes up to 100W featuring a universal 6-in-1 connection. Embedded with E-Mark chip and Charby's own trade secret to ensure compatibility with fast charging protocols for USB-C laptops, other electronics, and smartphone brands including Apple, Huawei, Samsung, & Google.

It features unique detachable and lockable adapters named "Dual Key" (a Lightning and Micro USB hybrid connector) and "Edge Key" (a USB-A connector), giving rooms for flexibility that universal cables lack.

It's covered with highly resistant materials that span over its 6.5ft long body. To illustrate, the aluminum housing, extended strain protection, Tangle-free Nylon, and the Ballistic-fiber. All to ensure it will last.



About Charby

Charby was founded in August 2017 by 3 young engineers, with the aim of improving the way people charge their devices by providing innovative charging accessories that will make digital life uninterruptible.





