Shamla Tech widens into multiple domains with EEA membership
Shamla tech joins hands with EEA to provide advanced and customized ethereum based blockchain solutions for industry players.
We are very glad about being with the World’s Largest Open-source Blockchain Initiative, the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance,”COIMBATORE, TAMILNADU, INDIA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamla Tech, an International Blockchain and Cryptocurrency application development company with the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the defacto standards organization for enterprise blockchain, expands to provide customized solutions for various sectors.
— Balaji, CEO at SHAMLA TECH.
As a member of the EEA, Shamla Tech has collaborated with industry leaders last year in pursuit of Ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures to bring out ingenious and the best blockchain use cases in all sectors.
With the membership Shamla tech has successfully offered robust and highly personalized solutions for multiple domains across the world. The company has been specialized in proving customized blockchain solutions for a wide variety of business sectors, including technology, banking, legal, supply chain, real estate, government, healthcare, energy, pharmaceuticals, marketing, and insurance.
“The EEA provides resources to advance blockchain adoption in every industry. We are looking forward to contribute more to the developments in the trending new technology.”
The company also stated that they are keen on introducing the technology to all market categories possible.
About the EEA
The EEA is a member-driven, standards organization whose charter is to develop open, blockchain specifications that drive harmonization and interoperability for businesses and consumers worldwide. Our global community of members is made up of leaders, adopters, innovators, developers, and businesses who collaborate to create an open, decentralized web for the benefit of everyone. For additional information about joining the EEA, please reach out to membership@entethalliance.org.
About SHAMLA TECH
SHAMLA TECH is a leading Blockchain Development Company that empowers the blockchain technology in providing solutions for various industries. The company has proliferated globally and now has become a renowned name excelling in building Blockchain applications best suitable for sectors like insurance, banking, real estate, healthcare and Education. SHAMLA TECH is also a one-stop arena for a wide range of business based services such as Mobile application development, Web development and E-commerce development. SHAMLA TECH is headquartered in India with offices in US, Europe and UAE. For more information, please visit https://shamlatech.com/
