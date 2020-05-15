Otscable Launches High-Quality Cables for Optimizing Optical Infrastructures

SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optical infrastructures help individuals and businesses communicate with each other. They allow you to transfer large amounts of information at incredible speeds, regardless of how far the distances are. But, building a network infrastructure that can cover long distances and can transmit any size of information is a challenging task. This is where optical cables come in which are ideal for businesses that require heavy bandwidth connections.

Otscable is among the best players in the industry that provide various network accessories for different network layout projects. The company has modernized testing facilities and research equipment that ensure their products comply with international standards. They have acquired CE, UL, ROHS, and ISO9001 certificates. Thus, guaranteeing that their customers only receive top-notch products and services.

Aside from being a factory of communication cables, OTS is also a partner you can trust for growing your business. They can provide you with affordable cables and other network accessories for you to optimize your optical infrastructure. They also provide OEM and ODM services. Below are the products that Otscable offers:

LAN Cables

OTS supplies both patch cables and bulk cables. They have Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6a, Cat7, and Cat8 patch and bulk cables. Their Ethernet cables include UTP, FTP, and SFTP types. They also provide flat and ultra patch cables.

Fiber Optic Cables

OTS offers indoor and outdoor fiber optic cables:

Indoor Fiber Optic Cables

0.6 GJFJV, 0.9 GJFJV, Single-Fiber, Single-Fiber Armored, Flat Twin

Outdoor Fiber Optic Cables

GJFXTKV, GYFTS, GYFTY, GYFTY53, GYFXTY, GYTC8S, GYTS, GYXTC8S, GYXTC8Y, GYXTW, GYTA, GYXTW53

Fiber Optic Patch Cords & Pigtails

The company also manufactures ribbon and multi-fiber pigtails:

Ribbon Multi-Fiber Pigtail

LC-MTRJ, D4-D4, SC-SC, ST-ST, FC-FC, OM3, LC-LC, MTRJ-MTRJ, and Armoured Patch Cords

Bundle Multi-fiber Pigtail

Water-proof Pigtail Cable

Fiber Patch Panel ODF

For those who are looking for ODF fiber optic patch panels, OTS offers IW12B, OW24A, OW96, OW72, OW12/24, and ODF-IW48.

Fiber Splice

Otscable has fiber splices available in the following models: CSC 1099, CSC 1044, CSC 1022, CSC 1011, and CSC 1210.

Network Accessories

OTS offers RJ45 connectors (Cat5e and Cat6 UTP RJ45 connectors as well as Cat5e and Cat6 FTP modular plugs). They also have keystone jacks (Cat5e UTP and FTP), faceplates, fiber adapters, and patch panels. For the patch panels, they have Cat5e, Cat6, and FPT patch panels.

Network Rack Cabinet

Lastly, the company also supplies server network cabinets and wall-mount rack cabinets.

About Otscable

Otscable has been in the industry since 1998 and is a well-known communication cable manufacturer as well as a provider of optical solutions. They are aimed at helping businesses build, connect, and optimize their optical infrastructure. They offer a wide array of fiber cables to accommodate every customer’s different needs. Find out more about Otscable’s products by contacting them through the following details:

Mailing Address:

3A09A Fuben building, Guanlan Avenue, Longhua New District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China

Email Address:

sales@otscable.com

Website:

www.otscable.com

Contact Number:

+86 (0) 755 2376 9401

Skype:

Lisazeng_XXB





