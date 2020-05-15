Covid-19 Impact on Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market 2020 Global Trend and Opportunities Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Te report provides complete overview of the international Corporation Blockchain in Media and Entertainment market. It provides the perfect industry specific definition of the different products and service segments associated with the same. In concurrence, it analyses the key technicalities associated with the industry. All these technicalities are said to be the most effective ones in terms of changing the dynamics of the market. Not just the technicalities associated with the manufacturing process, the report analyses the technicalities associated at the management level as well. Simmilar is the case about the production technology as well. Upon analysing all these technicalities, one can thooruggly get to understand the level of investment associated with these markets.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
SAP SE
Amazon Web Services
Accenture PLC
Oracle Corporation
Infosys Limited
Bitfury USA Inc.
Factom Inc.
GuardTime,AS
Auxesis Group
Nyiax Inc.
MetaX
BTL Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bitcoin
Ripple
Ethereum
R3 Corda
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Content Security
Licensing and Rights Management
Smart Contract
Pay
Digital Advertising
Online Game
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Bitcoin
1.4.3 Ripple
1.4.4 Ethereum
1.4.5 R3 Corda
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Content Security
1.5.3 Licensing and Rights Management
1.5.4 Smart Contract
1.5.5 Pay
1.5.6 Digital Advertising
1.5.7 Online Game
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Players (Opinion Leaders)
……….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM Corporation
13.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Corporation Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft Corporation
13.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
13.3 SAP SE
13.3.1 SAP SE Company Details
13.3.2 SAP SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 SAP SE Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Introduction
13.3.4 SAP SE Revenue in Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 SAP SE Recent Development
13.4 Amazon Web Services
13.4.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
13.4.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Amazon Web Services Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Introduction
13.4.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
13.5 Accenture PLC
13.5.1 Accenture PLC Company Details
13.5.2 Accenture PLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Accenture PLC Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Introduction
13.5.4 Accenture PLC Revenue in Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Accenture PLC Recent Development
13.6 Oracle Corporation
13.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
13.6.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Oracle Corporation Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Introduction
13.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
13.7 Infosys Limited
13.7.1 Infosys Limited Company Details
13.7.2 Infosys Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Infosys Limited Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Introduction
13.7.4 Infosys Limited Revenue in Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Infosys Limited Recent Development
13.8 Bitfury USA Inc.
13.8.1 Bitfury USA Inc. Company Details
13.8.2 Bitfury USA Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Bitfury USA Inc. Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Introduction
13.8.4 Bitfury USA Inc. Revenue in Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Bitfury USA Inc. Recent Development
……Continued
