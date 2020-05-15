THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020

No “One Minutes” H.Res. 965 – Authorizing remote voting by proxy in the House of Representatives and providing for official remote committee proceedings during a public health emergency due to a novel coronavirus, and for other purposes (Rep. McGovern – Rules) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 6800 – The Heroes Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) **Members are advised that Republican procedural votes are possible before 10:00 a.m. **For the health of all the Members and staff and to limit the number of people on the House Floor, Members are asked to stay in their offices except for during their confirmed speaking time during debate. Additionally, Members are asked to come to the Floor only during their voting group's window and to return to their offices until their voting group is called for the next vote. Members are encouraged to use the voting machines while voting and not vote by card in the House well. During the vote series, the Majority Whip's office will notify Members when each group should proceed to the Floor to vote. Members are advised that the House may recess throughout the day in order to allow for cleaning of the House Chamber to occur. The following times are for the first vote on the Previous Question. All times are approximations. Members will be given notice from the Whip’s office about when their group should come to the floor for votes. Group 1: Rep. Abraham to Rep. Cohen (10:00 - 10:10 a.m.) Group 2: Rep. Cole to Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (10:10 - 10:20 a.m.) Group 3: Rep. Gooden to Rep. Lamb (10:20 - 10:30 a.m.) Group 4: Rep. Lamborn to Rep. Palazzo (10:30 - 10:40 a.m.) Group 5: Rep. Pallone to Rep. Smucker (10:40 - 10:50 a.m.) Group 6: Rep. Soto to Rep. Zeldin; Additional time, if needed (10:50 - 11:00 a.m.)



