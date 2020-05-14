Shawcor Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,077 in the last 365 days.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 13, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 49,087,610 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69.72% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld
Lisa J. Bahash   99.84   0.16
Derek S. Blackwood   99.74   0.26
Laura A. Cillis   99.84   0.16
Kevin J. Forbes   99.80   0.20
Michael S. Hanley    99.80   0.20
Robert Mionis   99.78   0.22
Stephen M. Orr   99.77   0.23
Pamela S. Pierce   99.81   0.19

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Paul Pierroz
Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations
Telephone: 416.744.5540
Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com

