Shawcor Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 13, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.



A total of 49,087,610 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69.72% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Lisa J. Bahash 99.84 0.16 Derek S. Blackwood 99.74 0.26 Laura A. Cillis 99.84 0.16 Kevin J. Forbes 99.80 0.20 Michael S. Hanley 99.80 0.20 Robert Mionis 99.78 0.22 Stephen M. Orr 99.77 0.23 Pamela S. Pierce 99.81 0.19

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Paul Pierroz

Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations

Telephone: 416.744.5540

Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.









