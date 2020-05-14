Unified Esports Association Launches North American Cooperative, Unified Collegiate Esports Association

The Unified Collegiate Esports Association is an association for North American high-level varsity esports programs.

Company Invests in Exemplary Relationships with U.S. and Canadian Universities and Colleges on behalf of Esports



WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified Esports Association (UEA), an emerging leader in esports experiences based in Kansas, announced today the launch and free open membership for fellow high-level competition universities and colleges to join their flagship scholastic initiative, Unified Collegiate Esports Association (UCEA).

“UCEA further illustrates our brand’s commitment to cultivating high-level collegiate competition while providing the best opportunities for students across North America. By forming this non-exclusive association, we hope to seamlessly unify our collegiate partners and students with the ever-evolving competitive landscape of esports,” said Chief Revenue Officer of UEA and President of UCEA, Victoria Horsley. “We pride ourselves on offering a fundamental human-component to this association that is based on authentic relationships with our collegiate institutions.”

At recent launch, the UCEA’s Advisory Council currently includes 10 North American universities and colleges (Arkansas State University, Aquinas College, Boise State University, Central Methodist University, DeSales University, Full Sail University, Ottawa University, St.Clair College, University of Kansas and the University of Missouri) and is confident that more will follow by offering compelling incentives that include no membership fees and readily available resources. In order to create and maintain elite standards for high-level competitions, all institutions are required to have a dedicated staff member at the helm of said esports program to be considered for membership. The collective Advisory Council has championed around overarching objectives for the organization which include providing high-level varsity esports competition, presenting great opportunities for institutions to expand into the varsity space and prioritizing the students by holistically raising the profile and overall awareness around collegiate esports.

“Unified Esports Association will provide executive thought leadership, staffing, as well as funding to ensure the success and viability of UCEA. It is crucial that we take care of our collegiate partners while chartering this exciting endeavor. A crucial element for UCEA’s long-term success is courting altruistic partners and sponsors to help build bridges and visibility around varsity esports programs and the students involved,” said Ramsey Jamoul, founder and CEO of Unified Esports Association.

The collegiate association has several tournaments scheduled in Fall 2020 including Rocket League, CS:GO, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Valorant, with more to come. For more information about UCEA and to apply for membership, please reach out to Victoria Horsley at Victoria@uea.gg.

About Unified Collegiate Esports Association (UCEA)

The Unified Collegiate Esports Association is an association for North American high-level esports programs. With our primary focus on the students, we offer no membership fees in the efforts of empowering and activating our collegiate counterparts to give students as many resources and opportunities as we can.

About Unified Esports Association (UEA)

Unified Esports Association is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.



