CapShift Releases Covid-19 Relief and Response Report

Impact investments can complement grantmaking and accelerate recovery efforts by making more capital available to communities in need.

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapShift , an impact investing platform that supports philanthropic and financial institutions, along with their clients, in mobilizing capital for social and environmental change, has released a report highlighting impact investment opportunities that further Covid-19 response and recovery efforts. CapShift is working to make these opportunities available to its clients – 5 of the top 15 donor advised fund providers who manage roughly $45 billion combined in charitable assets.As communities across the country respond to the public health and economic crisis brought on by Covid-19, people are looking for every way they can to help. While CapShift and donor advised fund providers continue to encourage giving money away when possible, the country is preparing for a long recovery. Impact investments – investments seeking social and financial returns – allow individuals to help respond to the crisis with a larger pool of assets, ensuring their money is hard at work on recovery efforts and that grant dollars remain to offer to nonprofits in the months and years after the immediate crisis has subsided.CapShift has released and will continue to update its Covid-19 Relief and Response Sourcing Report , enabling anyone that would like to use impact investments to respond to the crisis to get started.Adam Rein, CapShift’s president and COO said: “This unprecedented crisis calls for an all hands on deck approach. We hope to make it easier for institutions and philanthropists to put their investment portfolios to work, providing larger-scale bridge funding and innovation capital that is desperately needed.”Investment opportunities in the sourcing report focus on four critical areas:1) Improving Covid-19-related health outcomes – Accelerating PPE to frontline workers and providing funding to vaccine research are critical for tackling immediate Covid-19 needs.2) Providing economic support and opportunities – Small businesses urgently need access to capital to survive.3) Helping specific localities – Some of the hardest hit communities like New York and Boston have dedicated funds to support local needs.4) Supporting long-term recovery – Small businesses, healthcare centers, childcare facilities and more are going to have a long road to recovery and will need flexible and affordable capital to rebuild.“Now is the time to activate all the resources at our disposal to help people and communities in need. CapShift is happy to partner with anyone willing to tackle this challenge,” said Rein.For those looking to learn more about the investment opportunities and how to get started, CapShift is hosting a webinar, “ Covid-19 Response and Recovery: How You Can Help ” on Tuesday, May 19th at 1 pm ET/10 am PT to share more information.About CapShift - www.capshift.com CapShift is an impact investing platform that empowers philanthropic and financial institutions, along with their clients, to mobilize capital for social and environmental change. CapShift provides access to public, private, and nonprofit ventures and funds, operating globally and locally across all themes and supported by leading impact investors. Their suite of solutions makes it easy to source, implement, and monitor impact investments.



