R4G Creates Awesome Pampering Mom Awards for Kids to Win in The Foodie Games
Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards.
Kids Use Their Create Talent to Compete in Foodie Games Can Win Moms Pampering Rewards www.TheFoodieGames.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 2020 Summer Foodie Games for kids to participate and win ridiculously awesome Goodie awards to reward moms fun pampering.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Each pampering award is a blissful escape for moms to enjoy silence like the Goodie Foodie Box (contains Bath Bombs from Lush, Chocolate Truffles, and a Pair of Noise Cancelling Headphones). Created so kids are empowered to use their creative talent to win their moms well earned breaks from taking care of the home, cooking, and working too."
How Kids Win Exclusive Mom Pampering Awards
Kids that participate in Recruiting for Good's 2020 Summer Foodie Games and win creative competitions will have opportunities to win rewards.
1. Chocolate and Chair Massage (at home).
2. Goodie Foodie Box (Bath Bombs, Chocolate, Pair of Noise Cancelling Headphones).
3. VIP Goodie Foodie Happy Social Hour Party (Invite Only Celebrations in LA for Moms).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "This Summer, we're making life fun and rewarding for families, friends, and kids too who love passion + purpose + play."
About
Starting on May 18th, 2020 and throughout the Summer, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life+work values thru fun creative competitions. Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards. www.TheFoodieGames.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and Foodie Games for kids.
Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that taught kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoyed writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, developed own content, and followed thru. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos drove and delivered food to homes to help team of kids complete 100 reviews between; April 10th to May 16th, 2020 (original goal was to finish by July 1st, 2020). www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
