Dianic boutique opening 1st June

New clothing store for womenHORNCASTLE, LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianic Boutique, new clothing store for women opening today. Dianic, a specialty women’s clothing boutique, is the place to be for bohemian fashion that features the latest trends and collections for women who live free through fashion and art. Dianic offers a wide range of products from dresses, tops, skirts and much more – all reflecting a high level of quality, invoking attributes of femininity, spirit, and creativity in its design, while focusing on ethically sourced clothing and targeting more natural fibre clothing.
Our philosophy at Dianic is to be free in life like in fashion. We want to help you look good and do good for the environment, we help by providing outfit ideas in our featured sections on the website and how you can mix and match our outfits we offer.
We deliver all over the UK – England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. We are committed to providing the highest quality products. We guarantee to offer best price in the online market. We use recycled packaging and group together your order in as fewer parcels as possible.
Dianic boutique is a new unique clothing store for women specialising in bohemian inspired clothing, from chic bohemian to simple long dresses there is a style to suit everyone. Dianic boutique caters for women of all sizes, we stock sizes 6 to 20 and we have a helpful sizing guide featured on each product page. Dianic boutique is a socially responsible clothing store and we promote sustainability. We have several different lines that help the environment such as our Dianic vintage range and our reuse and rewear, helping reduce clothing going to landfill.
