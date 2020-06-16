Virus lockdown increases demand for a secure, online project management tool for teams using Office 365
The global lockdown due to CoVid-19 has seen a massive increase in the number of people working from home.
This sudden shift away from the office has left many companies rushing to find the tools needed to continue running their businesses.
And Microsoft’s Office 365 is filling that need.
According to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, they have seen “two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months”.
So, with such a growth in demand for Office 365, companies are also looking for ways to manage their projects, share documents and to collaborate, with Office 365 at its core.
Project Central is a simple, visual tool for managing projects with Office 365.
It was founded in 2018 by Éamonn McGuinness, CEO of BrightWork, a SharePoint-based project management tool for professional project managers.
Project Central is a response to customer requests for a simplified project management tool for accidental or ‘occasional project managers’.
Using a Microsoft work account email, users can quickly log in and get set up in seconds.
Project Central bridges the gap between the more complex, professional project management tools and other, simple but unappealing solutions with:
Beautiful, visual interface which feels familiar and is easy–to-use
Quick project set up and simple task management to boost efficiency in getting things done
Integrated file management with Office 365. Store all project documents in one single location.
It is ideal for those who have not been trained as a professional project manager but need a simple and engaging product that’s integrated with Office 365.
