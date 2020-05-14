Hundreds around the world attend Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices Free Workshop Webinar 'Principles of Verbal Behavior'

Ariela Harris, M.A.Ed., BCBA, Presents Webinar Workshop 'Principles of Verbal Behavior'

Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices presented an online workshop webinar free of charge through the generosity of the New York City Council of Autism Initiative

What is verbal behavior? Any behavior that communicates our needs or wants to someone else.” — Ariela Harris, M.A.Ed., BCBA

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, May 12, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices SKHOV ) hosted a free webinar workshop, "Principles of Verbal Behavior". The presentation provided a comprehensive description of the field of verbal behavior, and was hosted by Ariela Harris, M.A.Ed., BCBA, certified behavior analyst at SKHOV.Harris emphasized the importance of using social reinforcement to encourage learning, with the goal of developing spontaneous behavior and communication without prompting. “A reinforcer is anything that increases the likelihood of an event,” Harris explained. “You want to save the best reinforcer for the best behavior or the hardest work. Without a powerful reinforcer, (children) are likely not going to want to work or communicate.” She gave examples of reinforcers, which include anything from verbal praise, to snacks, to receiving a new toy.Harris defined the history of the field, and how it is applied. The two-hour workshop was attended by over 600 participants around the world using the Zoom webinar portal.“We want to make learning fun,” Harris stated during the webinar. “We want our students to be successful at school and also at home. To ask for something at school, and to ask for it at home.” Increasing children’s abilities to communicate and advocate for themselves allows them further independence, she explained.The workshop, along with all others by SKHOV, was provided free of charge through the generosity of the New York City Council Autism Initiative.SKHOV is providing the full workshop free of charge along with many others. Learn more by visiting https://www.shemakolainu.org/workshops ---Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. As a nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.

Principles of Verbal Behavior - Full Workshop



