Dr. David Samadi explains why eating more cooked tomatoes may slice prostate cancer risk

Prostate cancer is a treatable disease when it is organ confined. Dietary change can keep your prostate healthy like tomato products. Lycopene is a very powerful antioxidant, helpful for your prostate” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cooked and canned tomatoes appear to be a valuable weapon in men’s fight against prostate cancerAccording to a recent study of almost 28,000 Adventist men. This 8 year prospective study published in Cancer, Causes & Control, found that men who ate cooked tomatoes five to six times a good source of lycopene, 5 to 6 times a week had a significant 28% reduced risk of prostate cancer compared to men who never consumed this food.“Cooked tomatoes are a food I encourage my patients to add to their diet all the time,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. “Tomatoes are important sources of the carotenoid lycopene which many past studies have also advised as a nutritional tool for men to help reduce prostate cancer risk. There’s also a 2016 meta-analysis that found that men who had the highest consumption of lycopene from tomatoes had an associated 16% reduced risk of prostate cancer along with a another study of almost 50,000 male health professionals which found those who ate foods containing lycopene had an associated reduced risk of more deadly prostate cancer”For this new study, each participant filled out a food frequency questionnaire reporting their average intake of various foods and beverages over the past year. Over a mean follow-up of 7.9 years, 1226 new prostate cases were found with 355 of them being aggressive.“People wonder why cooked tomatoes are better for absorbing lycopene than uncooked tomatoes,” said Dr. Samadi . “Cooking breaks down the tomato cell matrix making the lycopene more bioavailable than that of fresh tomatoes. I also remind men that increasing cooked tomatoes is only one part of an overall health-promoting strategy. Reaching a healthy body weight, regular exercise, and eating lots of plant-based foods also are important for reducing risk of prostate cancer.”Dr. Samadi also added that there is limited research on using lycopene supplements and to rely instead on foods like canned tomatoes that is a low cost food and with few side effects.Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

