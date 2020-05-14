Free entry to the Porsche Museum – digital live tours on Instagram
43rd International Museum Day on 17 May 2020
Stuttgart
. For the 43rd International Museum Day, the
“Digital diversity is more important than ever in times like these, where travel is a greater challenge than ever before“, says Achim Stejskal, Head of
On International Museum Day, two guides will guide through the exhibition for one hour each in German and English, which currently includes more than 80 cars over 5,600 square metres. They will look at special exhibits and offer an insight into the company history. The digital live tours will include prototypes, small exhibits, racing cars and series production cars. Anyone who is interested can watch the first tour on Instagram which starts in German at 18:30 hrs, or the second one which starts in English at 00:00 hrs (CEST). The times have purposefully been set outside the regular opening times – true to the motto: “The museum for everyone”.
The tours will also be recorded in the following languages and be available on
The special promotional day is organised annually by the International Council of Museums ICOM to draw attention to the wide range of work museums do and to the thematic diversity of museums around the world. Museums throughout Germany will provide special initiatives, exhibits or a glimpse behind the scenes this Sunday. Dr Dietmar Woidke, President of the German Bundesrat, is the patron of Museum Day.
