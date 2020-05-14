Porsche expands its digital communications offering
World premiere of two 911 models on 9:11 Magazine web TV channel
The 9:11 Magazine episodes at a glance:
On 18 May, the magazine series starts with the world premiere of the first of the new 911 models. Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718, will explain the car’s new features along with
PorscheBrand Ambassadors, tennis star Maria Sharapova and racing driver Jörg Bergmeister. The teaser for this episode is now available at www.911-magazine.porsche.com.
On 26 May, the second episode looks back into the history of
Porsche, and the elements of which that have inspired the world premiere of the second of the new models: an exclusive, limited edition that combines modern vehicle technology with design elements from the past.
On 2 June, in the third and last episode,
Porschefocuses on the details of the special edition car. Alexander Fabig, Head of Personalization and Classic, Boris Apenbrink, Director Special Vehicles at Porsche ExclusiveManufaktur, and Ivo van Hulten, Director Interior Design Style Porsche, explain the highlights of the exclusive new model.
Further information, film and stills are available in the
5/14/2020
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the
