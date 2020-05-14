Porsche expands its digital communications offering

Current Press releases

Stuttgart . On 18 May, Porsche is forging a new path in product communication. For the first time, the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer will be unveiling two new 911 models to a global audience on its own web TV channel. On www.911-magazine.porsche.com, three successive episodes will give viewers a comprehensive insight into the new cars’ special technical features, historical backgrounds and design. In response to the global ban on events due to the coronavirus, the sports car manufacturer will thereby be presenting its new models to journalists and fans in virtual format for the first time.

“ Porsche stands for pioneering spirit. And it is precisely this innovative force that is now in demand more than ever in these coronavirus-affected times. For this world premiere, we are forging a new path and will present two new sports car models to the public – exclusively in digital format for the very first time. The unveiling will be authentic, informative and surprising – only as you would expect from Porsche . It will be from a distance, and yet closer than ever – practically in your living room,” explains Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and Politics at Porsche AG. “We are, for the first time, using our 9:11 Magazine web TV channel for these virtual world premieres, which will feature both state-of-the-art technology and proven experts. We are taking this approach to expand our digital product communications offerings.”

The 9:11 Magazine episodes at a glance:

On 18 May , the magazine series starts with the world premiere of the first of the new 911 models. Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718, will explain the car’s new features along with Porsche Brand Ambassadors, tennis star Maria Sharapova and racing driver Jörg Bergmeister. The teaser for this episode is now available at www.911-magazine.porsche.com.

On 26 May , the second episode looks back into the history of Porsche , and the elements of which that have inspired the world premiere of the second of the new models: an exclusive, limited edition that combines modern vehicle technology with design elements from the past.

, the second episode looks back into the history of , and the elements of which that have inspired the world premiere of the second of the new models: an exclusive, limited edition that combines modern vehicle technology with design elements from the past. On 2 June, in the third and last episode, Porsche focuses on the details of the special edition car. Alexander Fabig, Head of Personalization and Classic, Boris Apenbrink, Director Special Vehicles at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and Ivo van Hulten, Director Interior Design Style Porsche , explain the highlights of the exclusive new model.

9:11 is thevideo magazine. On this channel, the sports car manufacturer presents entertaining and useful information from the world of. Content ranges from product portfolio presentations through to milestones in the company’s history. The web TV format complements theChristophorus customer magazine and is normally produced four times a year in both German and English. The 9:11 Magazine offers a special service to online editorial departments, which can use complete episodes or individual segments. Additional footage and still images are available on request for journalistic purposes.

